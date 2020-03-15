Wind Creek to voluntarily close Alabama properties until March 30

Wind Creek says one of those cases was one of its patrons who visited the Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka in the third week of February.
Now Wind Creek is voluntarily closing all of its properties until March 30, 2020. Wind Creek had announced Saturday it would voluntarily close all of its properties for 24 hours to deep clean.
Wind Creek says all properties will reopen with the following “Social Distancing” practices in place:
- Limiting active machines on the casino floor, high limit areas, and non-smoking areas so that spacing between active games meets social distancing guidelines
- Limiting and spacing seating at all restaurants and bars
- Limiting and spacing seating at other public outlets to be consistent with social spacing protocols
- Configuring queue lines to support social spacing patrons
Wind Creek says no other cases of the coronavirus have been reported at any of its other properties at this time. During the closure WindCreekCasino.com will remain available.
Wind Creek says it will pay both its salaried and tipped employees during the temporary closure.
