UAB implementing plan to drastically reduce presence of on-site university employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of ALabama at Birmingham released the following press release concerning the social distancing protocol they are implementing in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“UAB is implementing a limited business model to encourage social distancing and discourage the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining critical functions of our university. UAB is working to minimize the volume of people on campus to protect the health and safety of students, employees, patients and our community. For a two-week period starting this week, only essential employees should come to campus, with others working from home or not working. More information is available at www.uab.edu/coronavirus. Early data suggests a limited business model may reduce the presence of on-site university employees by as much as 75 percent while maintaining functions critical to the UAB mission. UAB Hospital never closes and continues to prepare to safely isolate and care for COVID-19 patients.”
The following is UAB’s temporary hospital visitation policy:
"Effective March 13, 2020, all Birmingham area hospitals and medical facilities will temporarily implement the following visitation restrictions to protect patients, staff, visitors, and our community from the potential spread of illness.
Visitors are limited to two (2) per patient at this time. Please do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat.
It is highly recommended that children below the age of 14 not visit at this time, even when accompanied by adults. Please do not visit if you have returned from a country the CDC has designated as “high risk” within the last 14 days. Visitors are required to sanitize their hands when entering the clinics or hospital and entering or exiting patient rooms. Visitors should continue to wash hands frequently during a prolonged visit."
