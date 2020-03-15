UAB cancels Spring Game on April 4th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB Football has canceled the Pepsi Spring Game previously scheduled for April 4, 2020, and has postponed spring practice.
All activities during the Spring Game weekend, including the Bill Clark Golf Tournament and Dragon Egg Hunt, will also be suspended.
The UAB Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with customers who purchased tickets directly from UAB to any affected spring events. Additional information will be sent to ticket holders for ticketed home athletic events beginning March 12.
