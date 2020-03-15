Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A large area of high pressure has developed across The Gulf of Mexico overnight bringing more warm temperatures across The Southeast brought on by a southerly wind flow. The front which was draped across our region at the beginning of the weekend has retreated north of The Tennessee Valley this morning and a few light showers have developed.
The front will drift back south later today with the scattered shower activity continuing through the morning and into the afternoon. Cloudy conditions will continue through the day with temperatures still remaining above average despite the clouds and rain areas. The front will move toward the Gulf Coast tonight as a ridge of high pressure gathers strength over the Plains States. Coupled with the ridge to the south this will allow the front to drift over Alabama from Monday through Wednesday allowing for a chance for rain through the period. Winds from the south to southeast will allow for ample moisture through the period allowing for above normal temperatures as the warm, moist Gulf air continues to overspread the region.
North of the front temperatures will be a few degrees cooler but scattered showers along with the possibility of a few thunderstorms will remain possible area wide through at least Wednesday so this activity will remain scattered-to-isolated at most with any thunderstorm activity mainly confined to the afternoons. By Thursday an area of low pressure and accompanying cold front will swing south toward the Mississippi River Valley likely arriving in Central Alabama by Friday afternoon and moving across the area by Saturday afternoon.
With this front’s passage there could be a few stronger thunderstorms Friday afternoon but this potential remains limited at the moment. Clouds will linger through the beginning of next weekend, however, but afternoon temperatures will be about ten-degrees cooler in the afternoon following the passage of the cold front.
