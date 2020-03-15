Sunday Morning Weather

The front will drift back south later today with the scattered shower activity continuing through the morning and into the afternoon. Cloudy conditions will continue through the day with temperatures still remaining above average despite the clouds and rain areas. The front will move toward the Gulf Coast tonight as a ridge of high pressure gathers strength over the Plains States. Coupled with the ridge to the south this will allow the front to drift over Alabama from Monday through Wednesday allowing for a chance for rain through the period. Winds from the south to southeast will allow for ample moisture through the period allowing for above normal temperatures as the warm, moist Gulf air continues to overspread the region.