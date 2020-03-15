Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he may close schools for rest of the year

Officials may also shut down restaurants and bars.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he may close schools for rest of the year
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the public this week over the coronavirus. (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike | March 15, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 1:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are mulling over whether to close schools for the rest of the year in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

He also may shut down restaurants and bars.

The governor will address the public once again Sunday at 3 p.m.

Watch the livestream of the press conference here:

As it stands, DeWine has banned mass gatherings that exceed 100 people, and has canceled class in all Ohio schools for at least the next three weeks.

As it stands, 26 cases have been confirmed in Ohio, and 264 people are currently being tested.

To view school closings click here.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.