Mountain Brook Schools report case of coronaviurs in community

In an effort to support social distancing efforts in our community, we are providing opportunities for any family that chooses to come to their elementary school to pick up a Chromebook or any parent that needs to pick up prescribed medication from their school nurse. If you need to pick up either a Chromebook or prescribed medication on Monday, please complete the form for pickup by Sunday at 8 pm. Links to school forms are at the bottom of this message. We will ask that you designate a time of arrival to expedite your process. We will have your items available for curb-side pickup at your child’s school at the designated time. If any high school or junior high student finds it necessary to pick up an item left at school, they will be allowed to briefly enter the building and retrieve their personal belonging. We will ask that their visit be restricted to the pickup of their item only.