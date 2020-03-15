Man charged after homicide victim found at Tuscaloosa Co. boat landing

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have charged a man in a homicide that happened at a Tuscaloosa County boat landing.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Kenneth White has been charged with murder, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and second-degree receiving stolen property.
The charges stem from boaters in Tuscaloosa County finding a homicide victim at a boat landing around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Authorities say White also has an alias of Umar Faruq Sabir that he uses as well. Due to his criminal history, White is being held without bond.
