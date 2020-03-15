Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has three more cases of the coronavirus, raising the state's total to 12. The additional cases reported Saturday include the first in rural Graham County where the school district for the town of Pima had already closed before test results were available on an employee who now has tested positive. Other new cases include one each in Maricopa and Pima counties. Health officials in Pima County said there was no clear link between the county's first case and the latest one. Maricopa officials said the latest of the county's four cases involved a woman in her 30s who is isolated and recovering at home. Pinal County has five cases.