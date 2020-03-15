Is the coronavirus keeping you from the gym? It doesn’t have to stop your workout

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Many are changing their daily activities as the coronavirus pandemic continues worldwide. While medical experts continue to advise washing your hands and avoiding gathering involving large groups, some are asking if it’s still safe to go to the gym.
Gyms like I am Love Fitness in Irondale have added extra signage for members to wipe down equipment along with having hand sanitizer bottles. Chaney is also taking his time thoroughly cleaning the gym several times a day with disinfectant.
Chaney is also strongly advising for no one to come in if they are feeling the least bit sick. He also mentions you can work out at home.
“There’s a lot of things you can do right at home," he said. "From doing push-ups, to doing body squats. My gym hates burpees, but burpees are one of the things that use our entire body. The legs, the arms, everything, so burpees. I tell people all the time that three or four times a week doing something is better than doing nothing. So if everybody’s going to be off right now, heh, you can get downstairs and play with your kids. Do some picking the kids up, put them down. Whatever it may be just keep yourself moving and exercising. “
