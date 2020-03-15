Is the coronavirus keeping you from the gym? It doesn’t have to stop your workout

“There’s a lot of things you can do right at home," he said. "From doing push-ups, to doing body squats. My gym hates burpees, but burpees are one of the things that use our entire body. The legs, the arms, everything, so burpees. I tell people all the time that three or four times a week doing something is better than doing nothing. So if everybody’s going to be off right now, heh, you can get downstairs and play with your kids. Do some picking the kids up, put them down. Whatever it may be just keep yourself moving and exercising. “