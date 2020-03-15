I have a trip planned - what now?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We have dealt obviously with hurricanes, we’ve dealt with airline issues, but nothing of this magnitude," says travel agent Denise Alvarez.
Denise Alvarez is a travel agent with Classic Travel Connection. She and others have been working around the clock trying to help their clients reschedule, or sometimes cancel expensive trips.
“And a lot of mine are honeymoons, which is really hard," says Alvarez.
If you have an international trip planned for June or later, she says sit tight and see what happens. But if you’re planning to travel between now and May 31st, you’ll want to rethink your plans.
“Airlines and tour operators, everyone has been very lenient about either giving a credit or voucher.”
However, getting those airlines and resorts on the phone may be difficult.
“Wait times right now are like... Delta the other day was six hours.”
That’s when having a travel agent comes in handy. They do all that for you. And, Alvarez adds that it’s a perfect example of the importance of travel insurance. But she begs people to consider postponing rather than canceling those plans.
“Postpone it. That’s the best solution because they still want to go on this vacation and they don’t want to lose their money. So let’s try to keep it as normal as they can.”
Alvarez advises patience when making those phone calls, saying the person on the other end is likely just as exhausted as you are and is just trying to help their customers as quickly as possible.
