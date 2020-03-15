Hoover City Facilities closing due to COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover released the following statement regarding city facilities that will be closing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the City of Hoover is announcing several closings, cancellations and changes that will go into effect immediately.
Starting Monday, March 16th, all Hoover Municipal Court sessions will be cancelled until Thursday, April 16th. That includes all court driving school classes and all court referral appointments of any type.
Normal operations of the Hoover Municipal Court, with the exception of those listed above, will continue. Warrants may still be obtained through the normal procedures; payments will still be taken at the window, via mail and online; motions and other filings will still be accepted; magistrates will continue to be available via phone, email and in person.
If you have any questions, you may contact the Court by calling 205-444-7526 and choose Option 6. You can also reach them via email at court@hooveralabama.gov.
Also starting Monday, March 16th, the Hoover Senior Center will be closed however, Meals-on-Wheels deliveries will continue. We will monitor developments of the virus to determine a reopening date.
In addition, the Hoover Public Library will be closed tomorrow, Sunday, March 15th. It will reopen Monday, March 16th, with lobby service only. This means patrons can place items on hold and pick them up curbside, but the Library itself will not be open and all programs are cancelled. The library board chair was involved in the decision regarding Library operations.
The athletic leagues that use Hoover City ballparks have voluntarily decided to cease all games, so these facilities will be idle as well. This includes the following parks: Shades Mountain, Hoover Central, Hoover East and Spain Park. The City will work with the leagues to determine when play can resume.
City officials are also evaluating the operations of the Hoover Recreation Center and will make a determination about possible closure and/or modification of operations in consultation with the park board chair.
As with all previous and future decisions, City leaders are coordinating all actions based on guidance from public health and emergency management officials."
