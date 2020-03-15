Homewood pastor says coronavirus pandemic provides opportunity to spread message of hope

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Like many churches, Trinity United Methodist Church in Homewood closed its public worship services and public gatherings this weekend.
Many churches are streaming online and finding new ways to reach their members. Rev. Brian Erickson with Trinity United Methodist says it’s a season where being the church means not going to church. He wants to protect his congregation, but at the same time, find opportunities to reach out to the community and spread a message of hope. Erickson says it’s the perfect time to show compassion to our neighbors.
"We don't need to be in big groups together, but what does it mean to be the church scattered, to be in all these different places quietly doing things that don't spread the coronavirus but do spread hope and peace and love," said Erickson.
Erickson says they will continue to monitor updates from health officials and plan off their recommendations moving forward.
Schools - and in turn parents - have also needed to find alternates after all public Alabama schools will be closed for two and a half weeks starting at the end of the school day on Wednesday. Several local schools system are closing even earlier.
The closure is putting a lot of stress on parents, wondering who will take care of their kids during this time.
Erickson is a father of two. He says it’s going to be interested in figuring out how to keep both his kids occupied during the break. During such a challenging time, Erickson is trying to find a silver lining. He hopes this will give families a chance to slow down.
"I'm hoping we will not be in such a hurry, not be carpooling to multi places all at once," said Erickson. "I'm trying to be optimistic on the front end, but come find me in a week, and I might be in a different place."
Students are set to return to school on Monday, April 6th. You can follow our full coverage of COVID-19 by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.