Birmingham libraries close over coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Sunday, March 15, 2020, all Birmingham Public Library locations are closed due to Coronavirus.
All 19 Birmingham Public Library locations are closed until further notice due to concerns related to COVID-19 Coronavirus. All BPL programs, events and services have been canceled until BPL can safely reopen for the public.
BPL will continue to monitor news from the Jefferson County Department of Health.
BPL’s virtual library remains open 24/7 at www.cobpl.org.
