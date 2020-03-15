AHSAA sports suspended for two and half weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Devastated is how Hoover sprinter Jonathan Martin and Thompson distance runner Jace Jones feel about the AHSAA’s suspension of all sporting events, competition, and practice.
“It kind of hit me when I was warming up today that this might be my last event ever to run as a Thompson athlete,” said Jace Jones.
“To be honest, this week has been real rocky and real emotional,” added Hoover sprinter Jonathan Martin.
Friday afternoon, the AHSAA announced all sports would be suspended after Tuesday, March 17, for two and half weeks. On Saturday, Hoover and Thompson came together to hold a dual track meet to give athletes the opportunity to compete one more time before the deadline.
“I know it was last minute, but for them to come together and make this dual meet, it’s amazing,” said Martin, an Alabama track and field signee.
Over on the diamond, Hoover baseball did the same thing scrounging up a last-minute mini tournament with local teams, like Ramsay and Enterprise, who wanted to squeeze in play.
"It feel good coming out here today to play the game I love, It's just bitter-sweet because it could be my last game of the season so just had to give it my all," said Ramsay pitcher Jaih Andrews.
The AHSAA will reevaluate the health conditions and the status of spring sport championships on April 6.
