Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A front which has gone stationary across Central Alabama will begin drifting north with increasingly southerly winds but rainfall will remain limited through much of the day. Temperatures, however, will remain unseasonably warm with highs generally in the 75-78 degree range although a few locations could approach 80 degrees by afternoon.
The weak front will again drift south tomorrow allowing for more widespread rain but an area of high pressure will again build into the region by the end of the weekend which will diminish rain coverage overnight Sunday night and into Monday morning. This unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week as the front continues to remain stalled over the Southeast.
This front, coupled with a series of disturbances moving across the region will produce several rounds of rain with the possibility for rain relatively high for much of the week. There could also be periods of moderate-to-heavy rain with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms especially around mid-week but these storms should stay below severe limits. The main concern may be localized flooding especially in poor drainage areas but with the rain continuing its pattern of moving in and out additional river flooding may not be an issue.
Enjoy the dry weather today because more rainy weather is on the way!
