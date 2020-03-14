Saturday Morning Weather

This front, coupled with a series of disturbances moving across the region will produce several rounds of rain with the possibility for rain relatively high for much of the week. There could also be periods of moderate-to-heavy rain with a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms especially around mid-week but these storms should stay below severe limits. The main concern may be localized flooding especially in poor drainage areas but with the rain continuing its pattern of moving in and out additional river flooding may not be an issue.