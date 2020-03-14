North Baldwin Infirmary reports first case of coronavirus

“Infirmary Health is dedicated to maintaining the safety of our patients and staff. We activated our existing Emergency Preparedness and Influx of Infectious Patients policies in early February, and since then, we have developed additional processes to properly screen and isolate patients who present to our facilities and meet the CDC criteria for the virus,” Mark Nix, Infirmary Health President and Chief Executive Officer, states. “Those additional processes include screening all patients through the admissions and emergency departments. Patients suspected of COVID-19 are provided with a facemask and isolated from the healthy population. Our staff and providers also wear personal protective equipment while caring for patients in isolation. Additionally, we have implemented travel restrictions and staff precautions to keep all parties safe.”