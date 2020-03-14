Marshall Space Flight Center employee has coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at Marshall Space Flight Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, MSFC Director Jody Singer confirmed in an email late Friday night.
According to the email, the facility is moving to stage 3 of emergency response framework.
Singer said MSFC leadership found out an employee has COVID-19 and began trying to find out who might have had significant contact with this person immediately.
It is uncertain right now if this is the same MSFC employee who had direct contact with a coronavirus patient and is under self-quarantine.
We are also working to figure out if this person is already on the current list of six people in Alabama with coronavirus or if this is a new case.
For now, access to the center is restricted to mission-essential personnel only, everyone else will work from home.
Singer said the status of the center will be updated regularly and employees need to stay in contact with their supervisors.
