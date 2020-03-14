Man arrested for attempted murder warrant after fleeing with Jefferson Co. deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder in St. Clair County.
Fredrick Lamar Davis was taken into custody after fleeing deputies.
According to deputies, they saw Davis driving a stolen Dodge Charger on I-65 South around 2:46 p.m Friday. When they tried to stop Davis, he got away at a high rate of speed and exited onto Green Springs highway.
Deputies say he continued driving recklessly hitting several vehicles until deputies were finally able to get him stopped near Elm St. and Jefferson Avenue.
Davis was found to have an outstanding warrant for attempted murder from St. Clair County. He was also in possession of a stolen gun.
Davis was charged for all of the offenses committed including first-degree theft of property, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct and driving while license suspended. Davis is also held on the attempted murder charges.
The bonds for Davis total $165,300.00. A male passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of a weapon without a permit and warrants will be obtained against him.
