Large churches transition to streaming services amid coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and local health officials have recommended postponing or canceling public events with crowds larger than 500 people, including church services.
At Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills leaders decided to transition to online streaming for the next three Sundays and canceled all church activities for the next two weeks. They have well over 2,000 people move through the church on Sundays and have members who are older with health concerns, so they felt it’d be safer to stream service.
“As we learn more about how rapidly it spreads, then we will also make our own decisions about as to when we feel it’s safe to allow our people to come back on campus to get together again,” said Danny Wood, Pastor Shades Mountain Baptist Church.
Larger congregations that still plan to have service say they’ll limit people’s interactions, for example not passing the collection plate and even cleaning during the service.
