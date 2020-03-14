DCH to offer remote screening facility for coronavirus Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, people who live in Tuscaloosa and believe they may have coronavirus can go to a screening facility to be checked out.
The drive-through screening center begins at 8 a.m. in the large parking lot west of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive on the Regional Medical Center campus near the DCH laundry facility.
The service is offered until 5 p.m. seven days a week until the need diminishes.
People who think they may have contracted the virus will be able to pull up and speak to a provider directly from their own vehicle. Providers will conduct a verbal and visual screening based on the most recent CDC guidelines including:
- Flu-like symptoms including fever and/or respiratory illness
- Close contact with a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of symptom onset
- Travel from an affected geographic area within 14 days of symptom onset
Based on the screening, individuals will either be directed to the Emergency Department or their primary care provider for routine or emergent care or to the tent for additional evaluation which could include coordination with the Alabama Department of Public Health for specimen collection and testing of symptomatic individuals.
As of right now there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case in Tuscaloosa County. The individual was not admitted to DCH.
“DCH is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community,” said Blake Lovely, MD, emergency room physician and medical director for the emergency department services at DCH. “DCH felt it was important to offer resources for educating the community, responding to questions and concerns and facilitating the testing process.”
