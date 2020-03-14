Coronavirus fears impacting local entertainers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Usually a Friday night means going out to a club or even a fancy event. But the recommendation of social distancing means you might stay home from local venues and that could hurt the performers.
P.J. Spraggins loves playing the drums. He often plays with jazz guitarist Eric Essix. Spraggins is a Birmingham-based drummer, composer and producer and has played gigs all over the world. But these days, coronavirus fears aren’t drumming up a lot of business for entertainers. That industry is seeing cancellations left and right.
"It’s an unfortunate part of what’s going on but considering the potential risk that could happen, I think its probably the best thing to do,” Spraggins said.
P.J. has a lot of bookings next month.
"I’m just concerned will they be there? Are they going to cancel? So far not yet but you know it could happen. So I have to prepare for it,” Spraggins said.
P.J. is also an Uber and Lyft driver, so he says he’ll be okay. But for some of his friends who are full-time musicians, the effects could be loudly heard. Spraggins has this advice.
"I think it’s good for musicians at this point to kind of look inward and maybe work on writing more music just to keep themselves busy for what I think will be a short time,” Spraggins said.
A 2018 survey by the Music Industry Association found that live performances were the most common source of income for musicians. Those entertainers are hoping this downtime between sets so to speak will not last that long.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.