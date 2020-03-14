Some area schools will close starting Monday, 3 days ahead of statewide closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools, Homewood schools and Vestavia Schools will all close starting Monday, March 16. The school system closures will begin three days prior to the statewide closures, which began at the end of Business Wednesday.
Birmingham City Schools will offer Grab-and-go meal options that will be provided at all schools Monday, March 16, 2020 through Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The district will offer expanded meal services beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Friday, April 3, 2020 at select locations set to be announced Monday. An extended meal service plan will be provided as needed following April 5, 2020.
