Working girl in construction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not every day we see a woman working on a construction site, even in the year 2020. That does not keep Donna Strange from putting on a hard hat, something she’s been doing for HOAR construction for more than 10 years. When she stepped onto the job site, she never saw a woman working in the field.
“I knew construction was where I wanted to be from day one,” said Strange. “It was in my heart so I got a job with HOAR Construction in 2003 as a job clerk, just to get in the door. My goal was to get out in the field, and that eventually happened, and I have been loving it ever since.”
Strange is an Assistant Superintendent with HOAR Construction. She is currently working on a project at the Birmingham Lakeshore Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital, and has previously worked on several major projects, including Toyota Field, a new state-of-the-art ballpark located near Huntsville.
As a 5-foot-3, 110-pound pony-tail wearing woman, Strange has the knowledge and the talent to lead a team within an industry where women make up less than 10 percent of the field.
