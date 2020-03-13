Vestavia Hills PD looking for missing 15-year-old girl

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Jade Alexandra Turner was last seen at her home on the morning of March 12. Jade is 5′3′' tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
Her clothing description is not known, but her family believes she took some clothes with her.
Anyone with information on where Jade is should call Investigator Wooten at 205-978-0129 or Vestavia Hills Police at 205-978-0140.
You may also submit an anonymous tip via the web at www.cityprotect.com or by anonymous text message at 274637 (CRIMES), keyword VHPD.
