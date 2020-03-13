Suspect in custody for homicide at East Birmingham house

By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have a suspect in custody after a homicide Thursday in East Birmingham.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of 1st Ave. South around 1 p.m. Responding officers found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital and later died from injuries.

Investigators say the victim and a suspect got into an argument. After being shot, the victim tried to run away but collapsed.

