Supply, demand and the Coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As concerns and cases of Coronavirus spread across the country, the Stock Market is reacting in a way that hasn’t been seen since The Great Recession.
“Right now, we are seeing drops in the Stock Market that we haven’t seen since 2008 and we are seeing treasury bond yields...the interest rate is at an all-time low that we’ve never seen before,” said Professor Peter Jones, Assistant Professor of Public Administration, UAB.
"We've been anticipating a recession for quite sometime since we've had such a large expansion over the last decade, but we didn't expect it to happen the quickly and we didn't expect a pandemic to be what caused it."
Professor Jones is an expert on public budgeting and government finances. While a recession is not guaranteed, consumers are already feeling the impact of a changing economy.
“Right now, what’s happening is all demand changes. It’s all people changing what they would normally buy. So instead of going to the store and having your normal shopping list, you’re adding on masks and hand sanitizers and those different things,” explained Professor Jones.
He expects supply chain disruptions to get worse, with consumers feeling the impact in a few months.
"That's when you are likely to see difference in what you are able to buy and differences in the prices," said Professor Jones.
While there will be sustained economic challenges because of the Coronavirus, Professor Jones believes the state, and federal government are better prepared to respond than in 2008.
“States themselves, the federal government, they’re prepared in a lot of ways because we’ve learned what we did wrong in 2008. States in fact over the last couple of years have been talking about the upcoming recession just because we know the economy at times will expand and at times will contract and so states have been preparing for this.”
