Alabama’s second confirmed coronavirus case is in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Alabama State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the state of Alabama, The individual who tested positive resides in Jefferson County.
“I’ll say that this is a very fast moving situation. I am not surprised to have additional cases. We have been expecting this for some time,” said Dr. Harris.
Officials say the patient traveled internationally and felt sick as they returned. They saw a physician who ordered testing and the results came back positive on Friday.
The individual has been isolated at home.
In addition to this newly confirmed case, ADPH now has preliminary reports of 3 additional cases. This would bring the state to a total of 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No info has been provided about the location of these cases.
