Rural hospitals prepare for coronavirus cases

“Citizens Baptist Medical Center is monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus. Our hospital has taken the appropriate steps, and we have trained professionals and the necessary equipment to react accordingly. As with any communicable disease, as our patients enter the hospital in areas such as emergency department or registration, hospital staff are questioning all of their recent travel and detailing symptoms. We evaluate relevant symptom criteria and implement contact airborne isolation, if required, without delay. Our clinical teams are in constant review of infection prevention processes and update patient screenings as recommended by the CDC.”