Rural hospitals prepare for coronavirus cases

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - We know the larger hospitals like UAB say they are prepared to deal with coronavirus cases but what about those in rural areas?
Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega is keeping a close eye on the developing situation around the country. The hospital has more than 100 beds. Officials say hospital employees are trained professionals and have necessary equipment to react accordingly. Hospital staff is constantly questioning people who come through its doors asking about their recent travel history and symptoms.
The hospital sent WBRC this statement:
“Citizens Baptist Medical Center is monitoring information from federal, state and local public health agencies for current information on the coronavirus. Our hospital has taken the appropriate steps, and we have trained professionals and the necessary equipment to react accordingly. As with any communicable disease, as our patients enter the hospital in areas such as emergency department or registration, hospital staff are questioning all of their recent travel and detailing symptoms. We evaluate relevant symptom criteria and implement contact airborne isolation, if required, without delay. Our clinical teams are in constant review of infection prevention processes and update patient screenings as recommended by the CDC.”
