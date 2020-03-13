Pelham facilities temporarily closing over coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a precautionary measure and in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus the City of Pelham will close the following facilities to the public and suspend all activities at these locations only effective at 5:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 thru Monday, March 16, 2020 at the end of the business day.
• Ballantrae Golf Club
• Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena
• Pelham Public Library
• Pelham Racquet Club – Closure at 10:00 pm on March 13, 2020
• Pelham Recreation Center
• Pelham Senior Center
City Hall offices, Revenue offices and the Pelham Waterworks Department will remain open for regular business during normal business hours. The Pelham Court docket scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 is postponed. Please contact 205.620.6407 to schedule a new court date.
The Pelham Court office will continue to accept payments as normal.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.