Man charged with capital murder after 1-year-old dies from numerous injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the death of a 1-year-boy.
According to Birmingham Police, they responded to a home in at 1100 Huffman Road on a call of a child injured. The child, 1-year-old Jayden McGee, was transported to Children’s Hospital with numerous injuries to his body. He died as a result of his injuries on March 10.
Investigators believe the child was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Christopher Eugene Knight, of Fairfield, when the injuries occurred. They say the Knight called the boy’s mother to report the injuries, but refused to call 911.
Knight has been charged with Capital Murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
