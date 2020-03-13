Jefferson Co. Courts suspend jury trials in response to coronavirus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jury trials in Jefferson County have been suspended for the time being to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.
Birmingham Division jury trials previously scheduled for March 30 through April 13 have been suspended. Bessemer Division jury trials previously scheduled for March 16, April 6 and April 13 are also suspended.
People who have been in China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran within the last 14 days are not allowed in any Jefferson County courtroom.
