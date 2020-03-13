‘I’ve never seen it like this before even at Christmas’: Costco is packed

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Costco in Hoover has been packed since it opened Friday morning.
Almost all of the parking spots were full when WBRC FOX6 news crews went to talk to customers before noon on Friday.
Customers told us the lines were about 45 minutes long inside and some say they had trouble finding a parking space.
One man said the reason he was shopping is he anticipates his children will be home longer than just spring break.
The biggest items flying off shelves? Toilet paper and water.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.