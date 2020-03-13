'I just have to wait on the results’: Charles Barkley discusses self-quarantine and being tested for coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn great and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley joined Good Day Alabama on Friday morning to discuss choosing to self-quarantine himself while waiting for result of his coronavirus test.
“I’ve been stuck in my condo for two days,” Barkley said. “It’s going to be 24-48 hours before I get the results. I just have to be patient.”
Barkley said he wasn’t feeling well earlier this week after returning from New York and decided to self-quarantine before being tested Thursday night.
You can listen to the full interview above.
The news of Barkley’s self-quarantine came Thursday night hours after the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournament. Barkley was fond of the decision, telling WBRC’s Christina Chambers “they definitely should cancel it.”
The Southeastern Conference has canceled all on-campus sporting events until at least March 30 and Conference USA has suspended all spring sports indefinitely.
You can follow our full coronavirus coverage by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.