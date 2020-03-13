FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers move in Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday with cloud cover and scattered showers. A weak cold front is slowly drifting to the south and producing light to moderate rain for areas mostly along and north of I-20. Strong or severe weather is not expected with this system, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will slowly drop as we head into the afternoon. Our high temperature for the day likely occurred shortly before midnight. We will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning. By 3-4pm, we could see temperatures slowly drop into the lower 60s with a few spots dipping into the upper 50s along and north of I-20/59. We will stay cloudy today with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chance at 60%. We will trend drier as we head into the evening and overnight hours.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST: We will likely start the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 50s. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry with a 20% chance for isolated showers for areas along and north of I-20. The bulk of steady to moderate rainfall will likely remain in far north Alabama and into Tennessee. We are expecting a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
NEXT BIG THING: Showers will likely return Sunday morning and afternoon as another weak cold front moves into North Alabama. Rain chances will likely go up to around 60%. With cloud cover and showers in place, temperatures will trend slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
SPRING WEATHER CONTINUES NEXT WEEK: Temperatures look to remain above average as we head into the second half of March. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s through most of next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. We will remain unsettled with each day providing us some kind of rain chance. Next Monday, Thursday, and Friday look slightly drier with rain chances at 20%. Our best chance for rain after Sunday will likely occur Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front moves closer to Alabama. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during this time frame.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: Although the pattern remains fairly active across the Southeast, it looks like the heaviest amounts of rain will stay out of our area. North Alabama has the best potential to see 2-3 inches of rain over the next seven days. I think most of us will see 1-2 inches of rain with areas south of I-20 seeing rainfall totals less than an inch. We can handle these amounts, so I am not forecasting any significant threat for flooding across our area.
