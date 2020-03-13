FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers move in Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday with cloud cover and scattered showers. A weak cold front is slowly drifting to the south and producing light to moderate rain for areas mostly along and north of I-20. Strong or severe weather is not expected with this system, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today will slowly drop as we head into the afternoon. Our high temperature for the day likely occurred shortly before midnight. We will likely see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning. By 3-4pm, we could see temperatures slowly drop into the lower 60s with a few spots dipping into the upper 50s along and north of I-20/59. We will stay cloudy today with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chance at 60%. We will trend drier as we head into the evening and overnight hours.