East Alabama business leaders to get advice on dealing with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After days of record stock market drops amid coronavirus concerns, East Alabama business leaders will soon get some tips on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Calhoun County, the Chamber of Commerce will host a training session Friday morning at ten a.m. to help businesses prepare for the complications of the novel coronavirus.
They'll not only get safety advice, but also economic advice as they deal with the disease spreading among possibly not only their customers, but even their staff.
"It'll focus on what the threat is, or the perceived threats of COVID-19, as well as continuity of business operations, and we'll provide resources on how those businesses can be better prepared for any type of infectious disease or any type of disaster that may affect their organization," said Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton.
In Etowah County, a similar session will be held Wednesday morning at 8:30, at the Gadsden Area Chamber of Commerce.
It will include advice on protecting the community, and the business’s employees.
