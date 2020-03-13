Drive-through testing for COVID-19 available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Assurance Scientific Labs is starting a drive-through testing center for coronavirus starting Friday at 10 a.m.
The testing will be done at their office at 2868 Acton Road.
Those with symptoms, or those who have been exposed to others who have tested positive for COVID-19 who think they might have it, can go get tested. Assurance Scientific Labs say they’ve been trying to develop a test since January. The FDA just gave the lab pre-market clearance Wednesday to administer the test. They expect the FDA to fully approve it in 15 days.
“A lot of patients may not want to go to their physician's offices. A lot of physicians may not want patients coming into their waiting rooms, exposing other healthcare professionals, or exposing other patients to a potential exposure event, but yet these patients need to get tested,” says Dr. Chad Austin, Assurance Scientific Labs co-founder and owner.
They will bill your insurance for the cost of testing, and they’ll have results back the same day.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.