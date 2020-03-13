Coronavirus affecting multiple Ala. sports teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several leagues, conferences, and schools are taking caution against the COVID-19 coronavirus, canceling several conference tournaments and even seasons. Many of those cancelations are affecting participating universities and professional sports teams around the state of Alabama.
Thursday afternoon, the NCAA announced the cancelation for all winter and spring championships, affecting the upcoming men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments.
Alabama Community College Conference has suspended all regular season competition until April 3.
Friday, the University of Alabama announced it was suspending spring practice “until further notice.” This includes all football media-related activities.
Montgomery Public Schools canceled all athletic events until further notice after it was confirmed Friday that there was a positive coronavirus case in Montgomery County, making it the first confirmed case in the state of Alabama.
The Southeastern Conference canceled its men’s conference basketball tournament in Nashville in which both the University of Alabama and Auburn University were set to participate.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Friday that it would act in accordance with the recommendation handed down by the Alabama Department of Public Health in that all events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body be canceled or limited in number.
The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball game slated to be played Friday night in Mississippi will go on but will be closed to the public.
The Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame Banquet scheduled for March 16 has been postponed until June 22.
All Gulf South Conference athletic activity was suspended as of Friday, meaning all Auburn University at Montgomery athletic events as well.
Intercollegiate athletics for the Huntingdon College Hawks have been canceled until March 29.
Friday, the SEC announced all organized team activities, including competitions and practices, meetings, gatherings have been suspended through April 15. Events were originally suspended through March 30.
The Sun Belt Conference suspended all regular season competitions and conference championships indefinitely:
The Troy women’s basketball team was the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament that was canceled.
Alabama State announced the cancelation of all athletic competitions for the spring Thursday afternoon.
The Faulkner Eagles were set to take part in the NAIA basketball tournament in Kansas City before the NAIA canceled all winter championships.
Faulkner head men’s basketball coach Scott Sanderson shared a tweet celebrating his team’s 2019-20 season shortly after the news:
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled all spring athletic and championship events Thursday evening:
“The Year of Chicken” will have to be put on hold for the Montgomery Biscuits after Minor League Baseball announced the start of the 2020 season has been delayed.
Auburn University is postponing the start of spring football practice as well as all football-related activities. Practice was scheduled to begin March 16.
At this point, athletics for Auburn University at Montgomery and the Alabama High School Athletic Association have yet to be suspended.
