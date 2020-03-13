Coronavirus affecting multiple Ala. sports teams

“The Alabama State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has been, and will continue to monitor the situation with the COVID-19 virus and believe that the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is of the utmost importance. We take this situation seriously and have canceled the spring sports seasons indefinitely. We understand the magnitude of this decision, but still it is best to be proactive instead of reactive.”

Jennifer Lynne Williams, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics