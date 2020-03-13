Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega celebrates 50 years

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Rural hospitals continue to close in Alabama, forcing some people to travel an hour or more for care. But not in Talladega.
This week, Citizens Baptist Medical Center hospital is celebrating a milestone, turning 50 years old. But keeping the old hospital in Talladega open hasn’t been easy.
"It’s certainly a challenge. You just have to be efficient as you can and try to find ways to generate revenue and stay in business,” said Frank Thomas, Citizens Baptist CEO.
The over 100-bed rural hospital that sits high on the hill has been serving this community for 50 years. Citizens was founded in the 1920s, but the old hospital was falling apart so in the 1960s the community raised enough money to help build a new one. Thursday, some of those people helping to take part in a 50-year celebration.
"I have seen it grow through the years and it’s never talked about closing and that’s what I’ve been so proud of,” Martha Livingston, a resident said.
Martha Livingston was born at the old hospital 80 years ago. She’s relied on it all her life, especially late last year.
"I got very, very ill back in October and I could not have asked for better care, anywhere,” Livingston said.
Livingston tells us the hospital is a vital part of the community.
“I think that’s why the city of Talladega has always supported this hospital,” Livingston added.
While many rural hospitals around Alabama are closed or on the verge of it, Thomas says Citizens has so far withstood the financial test of time. He’s optimistic about the future.
"I certainly hope this hospital is still here. We’re working hard now to position the hospital to be viable over the next several years. We’re going to continue operating efficiently and you never know what the future holds regarding Medicaid expansion and other things,” Thomas said.
Citizens has 250 employees and has about a $60 million economic impact on the community. Thomas says the hospital continues to rank above state and national standards for care.
