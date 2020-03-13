Calhoun Chamber hosts COVID-19 session for business owners

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected public health, but as we’ve seen in the stock market, it effects the economy.
Friday, the Calhoun County EMA held a session aimed at business owners and managers, preparing them for the spread of COVID-19.
It began only minutes after state health officials acknowledged Alabama's first ever case of COVID-19.
Business leaders were told to prepare for a loss of as much as 30% of their business in the first half of the year.
One of the main issues they tackled was continuity of operations, in case a large number of customers and employees get sick or the business has to temporarily close.
"It's important for them to be thinking about these things, to understand the threat, on terms everybody can appreciate and understand. And then, to take actions that are protective to their workplaces and their businesses," says Dr. Jeff Ryan, an EMA professor at Jacksonville State University and the head of the school's infectious disease task force.
Among the advice they received: offer paid sick leave, so workers won’t come to work sick; separate workers into different work spaces or allow them to work from home to allow social distancing; and diversify suppliers, so as few as possible will involve countries such as China and Italy.
