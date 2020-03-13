Birmingham hospitals start new visitation policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Effective March 13, 2020, all Birmingham area hospitals and medical facilities will temporarily implement the following visitation restrictions to protect patients, staff, visitors, and our community from the potential spread of illness and coronavirus.
- Visitors are limited to two (2) per patient at this time.
- Please do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion or sore throat.
- It is highly recommended that children below the age of 14 not visit at this time, even when accompanied by adults.
- Please do not visit if you have returned from a country the CDC has designated as “high risk” within the last 14 days.
- Visitors are required to sanitize their hands when entering the clinics or hospital and entering or exiting patient rooms. Visitors should continue to wash hands frequently during a prolonged visit.
