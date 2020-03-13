BBB warns about schemes amid coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Looking for that last bottle of hand sanitizer or toilet paper?
Think twice before you go looking the one website that actually has some in stock. If you’ve never heard of the site, Google it, or check on BBB’s website to determine whether it’s legitimate.
And the BBB says to use your credit card when you buy those items online. That way, if it is a scheme, you have a better chance of getting your money back. Just this Thursday, a scheme was reported here in Alabama.
“An individual down in Mobile who works for a local hospital received a text message stating that there were cases of coronavirus at the hospital with a link for additional information. She clicked the link, and the link was actually malware,” said Garet Smitherman with BBB in Birmingham.
Bottom line: Be aware that schemes are out there.
If you’re not familiar with a phone number or a website, do your research before clicking or buying anything.
