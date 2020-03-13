Alabama’s 1st confirmed Coronavirus case was a civilian employee at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is civilian employee who works at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. The individual was tested after returning home from a trip to Illinois and reported not feeling well.
“The civilian employee is the first confirmed case in the state of Alabama,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “The individual is being evaluated and treated by health care professionals. The continued safety of our community is of upmost importance. We are working with our base medical staff and other off base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in accordance with established CDC and DOD guidelines.”
According to Maxwell officials, the base remains in Health Protection Condition Alpha, or HPCON A, a guideline that includes a variety of health protection measures.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.