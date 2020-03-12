West End residents fed up with violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The amount of violence in the West End community has both police and residents fed up. They say it impacts everyone.
This response comes after another Birmingham Police Officer was shot in the line of duty Wednesday.
Bridging the gap between the community and police is something the president of the West End neighborhood has been working on.
“How can we do this if someone is doing something crazy to cause that?” Evanne Gibson said.
Earlier in the day, Gibson’s neighborhood was filled with officers carrying guns and police dogs who were searching for the man who allegedly shot Birmingham police Sgt. Anthony Wheeler on Tuscaloosa Avenue.
"Just want to keep praying for these people because it’s sad,” Olivia Thompson, who lives a few blocks away said.
Thompson says it’s unnerving to have something like this happen so close to home.
"The police trying to protect us but how can they protect us if somebody is trying to kill them?”
Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police President Richard Haluska visited Sgt. Wheeler at UAB. He says the officer is in good spirits despite what happened. Haluska tells us the continued violence and violence against law enforcement needs to end.
"We have officers who go out here day in and day out and they risk their lives and they give their lives for their cities or communities to try and make it a better place. We just have to go back to having a general moral code. If you see something say something. Don’t be afraid. You’ve got to say something. If you see something dangerous, you got to let the police know,” Haluska said.
The city’s community policing program is now headquartered in West End. We’re told it is making an impact there as it tries to take a more holistic approach to strengthening community police relations.
