Urgent Care facilities prep for possible Coronavirus cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health care facilities continue to update policies in preparation for Alabama’s potential impact from the Coronavirus.
Staff at Cooper Green Mercy Medical facility are getting fitted for the masks they would wear if they had to interact with a patient who may be infected.
It’s similar to a surgical mask but a little thicker and fitted to the person’s face with no gaps, to limit the spread of germs. Cooper Green has also set up an isolation area for patients who come to Urgent Care. They’re asking patients who may be infected to stop at the door and call staff at the number posted outside.
“We just want them to stop and call the number because our staff will then go there and put a mask on them. We’re concerned about them coughing and sneezing. Then bring them in and put them in our isolation room where they will be assessed,” said Laura Hurst, Deputy Director for Cooper Green Mercy.
Cooper Green does have the resources to perform a test on site.
Administrators say they’re also updating emergency policies regularly to handle things like - if a person does come inside without alerting medical staff they’re infected and how to manage resources if resources are limited.
