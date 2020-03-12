University of Alabama announces attendance restriction for on-campus athletic events amid coronavirus pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is restricting attendance for on-campus athletic events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne released a statement Wednesday night saying the restrictions are in effect until at least March 30. The full statement reads reads:
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of the utmost importance. Pursuant to SEC directive, we will restrict attendance at our on-campus athletics events in Tuscaloosa through at least March 30. When additional information becomes available, we will communicate it at that time. That will also include information on tickets that have already been purchased in advance for upcoming events.”
The restriction will immediately impact spring sports and would effect possible postseason basketball games. If the restriction is extended it could effect the Crimson Tide’s A-Day spring game on April 18.
Attendance restrictions have been put into place nationwide, while the NCAA Tournament will be played without fans the NBA has suspended its season.
