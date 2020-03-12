Teenager accused of shooting a Birmingham police officer in court, attorney says he ‘has mental issues and needs help’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixteen-year-old Jahmari Wright, charged with shooting Birmingham narcotics detective John Finke, was given a $500,000 bond in court Thursday.
Wright’s attorney says his client “has mental issues and needs help.” His attorney asked the judge to find a way to get Wright some help since psychological evaluations can’t be done until circuit court, and his family can’t afford help.
Prosecutors say Wright used a handgun to rob a couple who was walking to attend Church of the Highlands in Woodlawn on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Prosecutors say the victims reported the crime to detective Finke who was working security for the church. Finke located the suspects, and prosecutors say Wright fired at Finke until the gun jammed. Prosecutors say Wright said he “started a war.”
During the hearing, Wright’s attorney said about Wright, “He has mental and emotional issues. No one would have done what he did, and say and give the details that he did. It was like he was playing a video game.”
Wright’s attorney says he doesn’t dispute the state’s facts in the case, but he is asking the court to take into account several factors, including his age.
Wright was charged with attempted murder as an adult.
The two people accused in a robbery investigation related to the shooting of Birmingham narcotics detective John Finke both had court proceedings Wednesday.
Wright waived his preliminary hearing and the judge immediately started the bond hearing.
Police say 25-year-old Chris Burke is charged with robbing the couple. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Detective Finke has made tremendous improvement in his recovery.
