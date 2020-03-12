Shelton State Community College cancels all events from March 13-31

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning Friday, March 13, all events on the Shelton State Community College Martin and Fredd Campuses are canceled. This does not include classes, according to school officials.
The events are canceled through March 31, 2020.
All instruction will continue, and all employees should report to work as usual.
School officials say all athletic events are also suspended through March 30.
Shelton State says they will follow the same general principles set forth by the City of Tuscaloosa at their 1 p.m. press conference on Thursday.
“Shelton State Community College has no reported or suspected cases of COVID-19, however, we are continuing to encourage simple precautionary measures for staying well – frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if you have fever, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed,” school officials said.
