Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jasmine Lopez!
Jasmine is a senior at West End High School with a 3.89 GPA. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Band Leadership Team, and is Drum Major. Outside of school, she volunteers at Westside Public Library. Her future plans are to study Court Reporting at Gadsden State Community College.
Jasmine, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
