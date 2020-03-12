Patton Chapel Road Bridge closing, will be replaced

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews will replace the Patton Chapel Road Bridge, which runs over Patton Chapel Creek in Hoover.
Jefferson County officials informed the City of Hoover Wednesday that contractors are scheduled to close the bridge on Tuesday, March 24.
The bridge is tentatively scheduled to reopen Sunday, June 21. Again, all work is contingent upon weather.
Crews are working now to place electronic signs throughout the area alerting residents and travelers of the upcoming construction.
Hoover leaders have worked with police, fire departments, schools and waste disposal crews to get them prepared for route changes.
The official detour take travelers from Highway 31 southbound to Highway 150 westbound to Galleria Boulevard to Chapel Lane.
Hoover leaders hope people will practice now so they’re ready when the bridge closes.
Once completed, the new Patton Chapel Road Bridge will not only have wider lanes to make traveling by car easier, but it will also include lanes dedicated for bikers and pedestrians.
