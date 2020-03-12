Jefferson County Health Department recommends canceling gatherings of 500+ including church services

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health Officer for Jefferson County and CEO of the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Mark Wilson, says it is very likely Jefferson County is on the verge of detecting a case of Coronavirus.
Because of that, Wilson is making a recommendation that any gatherings of more than 500 people or more be canceled.
Wilson did not include schools on that list, but he did say churches should be included.
When talking about gatherings, Wilson said the recommendation is to stay six feet away from another person while in a close space, so for gatherings under 500 people officials, would need to decide if they should go on.
Wilson and Jefferson County health leaders say Coronavirus can spread easily and quickly. The idea is if you can limit your exposure in public places, then it can slow the spread of the virus.
Wilson said Jefferson County has a large number of people with chronic diseases, but the good news is he said a vast majority of people don’t get Coronavirus.
Wilson said it is the belief there is a chance someone in Jefferson County has Coronavirus, but NO ONE has tested positive as of Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The best defense? Wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizers. Increase surface cleaning, and stay home when you’re sick.
